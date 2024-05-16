PuBook Pro is Taiwan’s first 10.3-inch Color e-Note

Here comes Taiwan’s first 10.3-inch E Ink Android tablet – the Pubook Pro. Prior to this, there have been e-reader devices sporting 6-inch or 7.8-inch color e-paper displays (Puboo SE). As TechBang reported, the Pubook Pro comes with a 10.3-inch Kaleido 3 display. On the other side of it lies an octa-core MediaTek CPU that is mated to 8 gigs of memory and 128 GB of storage. The display also comes with an LED front light feature with independent warm and cool temperature settings so that you have the perfect reading experience in any ambient light conditions.

The Pubook Pro runs Android 12 and allows for the installation of any app from the Play Store that you might need. A sizeable 6000 mAh battery keeps the device going. It comes with a Type-C port for charging and data transmission roles. The power button on the top doubles up as the fingerprint sensor as well. There is also the ‘Quick Refresh’ button that appears at the top of the screen which you can make good use of whenever you believe the display needs to be cleared of ghosting effects. The display otherwise supports the two-finger zoom function which happens smoothly with no lag as such. There is also the integrated gyroscope for enhanced reading pleasure in whichever display orientation you prefer.

Further, while the Pubook Pro supports audiobook playback, a nice thing here is that you can actually listen to the audiobook playing in the background while also reading the actual book as well, something that is preferred by many audiobook fans. Put another way, you can also have music playing in the background while you are reading some book or are into something else. There is also the TTS feature that can read aloud the book for you.

Another key feature of the PuBook Pro is the built-in ChatGPT feature which can perform a variety of tasks. That includes translating a single word to even a complete sentence or a paragraph. All you have to do is circle the portion you want translated and the translation is shown in a separate window at the bottom.

Accompanying the e-note is a stylus which the company said supports 8 stroke types and 7 different color settings. There are a dozen note templates built-in that you can use for various tasks. Also, while you can always use the stylus to jot down your thoughts and ideas, annotate, scribble, draw or whatever, a key feature of the PuBook Pro is that it also supports a recording feature that you can use to record something if you so want. It can be a piece of information or something of that sort for referring to later on. The e-note otherwise measures 237 x 186 x 6 mm and weighs 430 grams.