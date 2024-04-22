Macmillan Audiobooks are now available on Cost-Per-Circ

Overdrive has just announced that they have signed a deal with Macmillan to participate in their Cost-Per-Circ program for libraries. This is a relatively new initiative, it is good for libraries since all of the Macmillian audiobooks can be added to the collection and only pay when a reader borrows it. These copies can exist alongside a One Copy/One User or Metered Access edition of the same title, providing you more flexibility and giving your readers more opportunities to read.

There are several great listens from Macmillan audio, such as Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry, Maame by Jessica George, Kristin Hannah the Four Winds and more.

