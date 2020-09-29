Overdrive Libby now allows you to share ebooks

A new Overdrive Libby update is putting the priority on sharing ebooks via social media. Users can now share titles or directly with friends, using the Share button found in a title Reading Journey and details screen. A shared title page shows the book’s summary, basic details, and nearby libraries that offer the title through Libby. This new option encourages users to socialize their favorite reads with family, friends, and followers while spreading awareness of your library’s digital collection.

Libby users can also export their reading data, such as activity timeline, tags and Reading Journey, which includes bookmarks, notes, and highlights. Readers can select how to export their data and use it how they’d like, whether that’s posting a favorite tag to Twitter, graphing their 2020 reading stats, or revisiting notes & highlights for a book club.

