Overdrive Libby receives major new update

Overdrive has just issued the 9.0 update for Libby. You’ll be able to get push or email notifications about new issues of your favorite magazines. You’ll also be able to sync your wish list from the OverDrive app to Libby, one of the most frequently requested features. It also has received a major new design overhaul.

The design updates include new filters at the top of your library’s homepage in Libby, which allows you to see what’s new, what’s popular, what’s available now, specific subjects, or a randomized view of the whole collection. This is a great starting point to finding a new book to read if you don’t have something specific in mind. Your library’s homepage will also show you current book clubs, promotions, and popular collections, and will let you hide lists that don’t interest you. This empowers readers to create a unique homepage experience that best aligns with their interests.



