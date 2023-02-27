Overdrive removes their app from Google Play and Apple App Store

Overdrive announced last year that they were sunsetting their main library app, the Overdrive Media Console. They have now removed it from Google Play and the Apple Store last week. This shouldn’t come as a big surprise, they started displaying in-app messaging to OverDrive app users informing them about the upcoming sunset of the legacy app with a prompt to upgrade to Libby.

The company plans to fully discontinue the legacy OverDrive app at the end of April 2023. At that time, users who try to access your library’s collection in the OverDrive app will need to upgrade to Libby.

The legacy OverDrive for Windows and OverDrive for Mac desktop software that allows users to download audiobooks and transfer them to dedicated MP3 players will not be sunset at the end of April. While we no longer support new downloads of this software, users who already have it installed can continue to use it by downloading audiobooks from your library’s .overdrive.com website. If you need to get your hands on the Windows version, you can download it directly through this LINK.