What is Hoopla Bonus Borrows Collection?

Hoopla offers Bonus Borrows Collections to libraries that do business with the company. They initially launched it when COVID first disrupted our lifestyles and has been extended until the pandemic is over. It provides 1000 top titles for audiobooks, ebooks and comics. The digital content does not count toward your monthly lending limits. You can check out Bonus Borrows titles without using up any of the Hoopla checkouts you get with your library card! The curated collection of titles changes every month, so there is always new content to pursue and borrow, without limits.

If you are using the Hoopla Digital app on your phone, you will see the different formats listed at the top of the screen. To access the Bonus Borrows collections, select the format you would like (e-books, audiobooks, music, movies, television).

Under that format, select “Genres.” A few of the Bonus Borrows collections are listed under Popular Genres. The genres are listed in alphabetical order, so look for the “Bonus Borrows” selections.

To access the titles from the Hoopla Digital website:

If you are logging into your Hoopla Digital account on a computer, you will need to click “Browse” and then select the format you would like (eBooks, audiobooks, music, movies, television).

Select “categories.” Under categories, the first list is Top Categories, which includes a few of the Bonus Borrows collections. Scroll down further to “All Categories” to see all of the Bonus Borrows collections.