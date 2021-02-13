New Chuwi HiPad Plus launched for $269.99, sale starts Feb.22

Budget tablet buyers have a nice option to look forward to in the form of the new HiPad Plus from Chuwi. Coming in at a quite comfortable $269.99, the new HiPad Plus comes across as a decent package that offers quite a bang for your buck.

Under the hood, there is the 12nm MediaTek MT8183 chipset and Mali-G72 graphics processor combo that provides for some serious processing grunt to take on even demanding gaming action as well. Then there is a 4 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of eMMC 5.1 flash storage onboard. Plus, there is the micro SD card as well to add more storage.

The front is dominated by a 11-inch 2K HD LED panel that is lit up by 2,176 x 1,600 pixels. That translates to a pixel density of 254 ppi, while the screen-to-body ratio is pegged at a quite impressive 90 percent. Another highlight of the display is 100 percent coverage of the sRGB color gamut.

Among the other salient features of the HiPad Plus tablet is its CNC aluminum crafted body that ensures extra strength and rigidity. Also, at 6.9 mm depth, the tablet is quite on the slimmer side too, while at 500 grams, it is lightweight and easy to carry around as well. For optics, the tablet features a 13 MP rear camera, while the front benefits from a 5 MP sensor for selfies or video chats. Power comes from a 7,300 mAh battery.

The HiPad Plus will be on sale via the official Chuwi website starting February 22, 2021. Besides, it is also expected to be available via AliExpress too.