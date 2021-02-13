Microsoft Surface Duo set to launch in more countries

The Microsoft Surface Duo has been among the more interesting devices the Redmond-based company has come up with in recent times. That’s not just because it features a dual-screen setup; it runs the Google Android operating system as well. Unfortunately, it has failed to evoke the sort of interest among the masses as the company might have thought it would.

Nonetheless, the Surface Duo is all set to set sail to distant shores and will soon land up in countries like Canada, Germany, France, and the UK. The launch date in these countries has been set at February 18, 2021. Not that many in the above regions have been waiting with bated breath for the Surface Duo, it still makes for a nice smartphone option that also opens up to act as an Android tablet.

Also, unlike the several other foldable smartphones of the likes of Galaxy Fold series launch in recent times, the Surface Duo lacks a single display that actually bends in the middle. Rather, the Duo features two separate displays held together in the middle by a hinge.

Also, Microsoft has been resorting to price cuts within just about a month of its launch in the US. While it first came onto the scene in September in the US, there already was a $200 discount applicable by October, which effectively brought the price down to $1,199. The price has been re-adjusted again so that the phone/ tablet now costs $1000 in the US, about four-month after its launch.

Unfortunately, those in Canada or Europe looking to buy the Surface Duo will have to start right from the top slab, with the discounted rates not being applicable in those regions. In the UK, it is an eye-watering £1,350 that buyers will have to shell out for the Surface Duo, while the same in Germany will set one back by €1,550. No word yet as to what the Duo will cost in France though it likely is going to be largely the same.