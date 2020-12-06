Zinio magazines and comics now available from Overdrive

Overdrive has announced that they are now offering digital comics and magazines with Zinio. There are currently 3,000 magazines such as National Geographic, The New Yorker, Good Housekeeping and Us Weekly. There are also over 2,000 of the best comic and graphic novels from Disney, Marvel, IDW, Image and Dark Horse. Both OverDrive Magazines and the new all-access comics package are available in the Simultaneous Use model. Libraries with an existing digital magazine or comic subscription through RBdigital will be migrated to the OverDrive platform in early 2021.

Magazines and comics are now available through Overdrive because the company acquired the assets of RBmedia’s library business, including the RBdigital platform in North America, the United Kingdom and Australia. The deal was finalized last summer and it took awhile to integrate the new content.

With this new catalog addition, patrons can borrow and read digital magazines alongside ebooks and audiobooks in the award-winning Libby app. The app now includes a new article view, which makes reading digital magazines more interactive and enjoyable.

