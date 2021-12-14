Bibliotheca adds Conde Nast to its NewsStand catalogue

Bibliotheca today announced that Conde Nast is now the newest addition to its NewsStand Catalogue. This makes for a considerable development considering that Hearst Media happens to be one of the largest publishers of magazines in the world with a presence on all platforms. With this, library members will have access to such hallowed titles as Vogue, The New Yorker, GQ, Vanity Fair, Wired, Architectural Digest ( AD ), and Condé Nast Traveler, to name a few.

The magazines can be read via the cloudLibrary NewsStand, the digital magazine and newspaper subscription service from Bibliotheca. The app provides simultaneous access to more than 7,000 titles in over 60 languages from libraries, all of which can also be viewed via the site cloudLibrary.magzter.com as well.

Apart from the comprehensive collection of magazines covering a diverse range of topics, the app is also ideally suited for reading given the EZ reading mode it offers. This makes it perfect for reading via smartphones, besides providing access to specific articles along with all back issues of the publication as well. The app is available to download from the Apple App Store as well as the Google Play Store.

Another nice aspect of the NewsStand app is that it provides unlimited and simultaneous access to all titles. This is much like the ComicsPlus app from Bibliotheca that offers digital comics and graphic novels. This ensures there are zero hold times while also increasing circulation as well.

For the library readers, this comes as a boon given the diverse and rich collection of magazines that the partnership will let them have access to.