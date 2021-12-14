Kobo Elipsa Pack includes SleepCover and Kobo Stylus for free

The Kobo Elipsa is among the more popular e-note devices that got launched in 2021. The 10.3-inch E Ink Carta 1200 touchscreen display is brilliant. The Elipsa is not just great for reading e-books but can also be used to take notes or draw diagrams and such. The handwritten notes can be easily converted into typed texts, besides, also annotate in the margins while reading. The 1.8 GHz Quad Core processor onboard ensures the Elipsa is able to perform all of its intended roles, that of an e-reader and digital note taking device with elan.

Kobo said the stylus pen has been specially designed to offer the feel of using a ball-point pen to write on plain paper. The pen is pressure sensitive and provides dedicated buttons for erasing action or highlighting texts. This makes is extremely easy to highlight texts, something that would have otherwise required a long-press on earlier Kobo e-reader devices. It comes with its own power source (AAAA battery) while the tips too are easily replaceable.

Mention must also be made of the SleepCover that makes the device to wake up or sleep according to whether it is open or closed respectively. It’s easy to attach or remove from the Elipsa and includes an integrated stylus holder as well. The other inherent benefit with the SleepCover is the manner it can make the device stand at an angle which the company said is just perfect for both reading as well as note-taking. Not to mention, the SleepCover also serves to protect the device from minor bruises and bumps.

Coming to the best part of it all, Kobo is now offering a bundle pack that includes the Elipsa, the SleepCover, and the Kobo Stylus for the same $399 in the US that the device alone came for earlier. In Canada, the price comes to $499 for the Kobo Elipsa Pack. What that means is, the stylus and the cover is now offered for free. Kobo also said buyers need to place their orders latest by Dec. 14 to get them by Dec. 25.