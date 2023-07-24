Magzter Brings Premium Titles from the to Magzter GOLD

Magzter Inc., the world’s largest digital newsstand, has announced new premium titles in the US under its Magzter GOLD program. With this move, the newsstand cements its position as a leading platform for digital magazines and newspapers, offering US readers an expansive collection of high-quality publications.

As a part of its expansion, Magzter has partnered with established magazine publishers, including Condé Nast, TIME USA, Hearst, LLC, and Dotdash Meredith, to name a few.

The titles added to the Magzter GOLD program include Bon Appétit, Car and Driver, Allrecipes, The Oprah, People, Food & Wine, Elle, Esquire, Cosmopolitan, Country Living, and many more. Click here to explore the entire Magzter GOLD program catalog.

Girish Ramdas, Co-founder and CEO of Magzter Inc., says:

“With this expansion, Magzter Inc. ensures that readers in the US have access to an unparalleled selection of digital magazines catering to their diverse interests and preferences. We firmly believe that Magzter’s expanded catalogue of premium titles will offer a captivating reading experience for readers of all age groups.”

Magzter’s rapidly growing catalogue in North America also includes several renowned titles from Mexico, including Marie Clarie, Forbes, Vogue, National Geographic Traveler, and more.

Magzter Inc. continues to enhance its platform by providing access to premium titles across multiple devices. The platform empowers readers to enjoy their favourite titles anytime, anywhere.