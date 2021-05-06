Magzter to offer Magzter GOLD to Microsoft Rewards members

Magzter is launching a new system in the United States for Microsoft Rewards. People can spend 3,000 Microsoft Rewards points for a Magzter GOLD subscription. This provides access thousands of magazines and newspapers across 40+ exciting categories and users can read Newsweek, Maxim, TV Guide, People, Forbes. There are also newspapers available from over 50 different countries. When you redeem the awards you can read the magazines via the companies apps for iOS and Android

Microsoft Rewards is an incentive program for using its consumer services. Using Bing earns you points. Playing Xbox games can earn you points. Playing PC games can earn you points. There are also daily and weekly quizzes which earns a boatload of points too.

Jordi Ribas, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Bing expressed his excitement for this in a press release. “We’re excited to now be able to offer Magzter’s subscription service to our Microsoft Rewards members. We look forward to continuing to bring increased value to our Rewards members by searching on Microsoft Bing,” said Ribas.



