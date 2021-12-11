New BingePass feature from Hoopla Digital offers unlimited access to magazines and videos

Hoopla announced the launch of its new BingePass service which is going to be available to libraries that are already partnering with hoopla digital. The new feature also integrates with the familiar hoopla digital interface, which will allow for a seamless transition to the new feature for current users. The users will also have week-long and unlimited access to titles under BingePass while getting only one monthly hoopla Instant Borrows that the library provides.

The company also announced the launch of hoopla Magazines which coincides with the launch of BingePass. This will let library partners have access to a digital magazine platform where they are required to pay only after a patron has completed borrowing of the hoopla Magazines BingePass. The hoopla Magazines collection, meanwhile, comprises more than 50 of the most popular magazines which include the likes of Cosmopolitan, HGTV, Elle, Fast Company, Time for Kids, and Men’s Health.

Apart from this, hoopla BingePass will also provide access to The Great Courses Library Collection, which happens to be a collection of more than 300 popular courses that have been specifically curated for libraries. That covers topics such as history, philosophy, science, math, and travel, to name a few, and includes courses such as The Black Death, National Geographic’s Fundamentals of Photography, Understanding Investments, and Practicing Mindfulness.

Then there is going to be Curiosity Stream which is set to be a part of BingePass from 2022 onwards. This will provide members unlimited access to some of the best documentaries and non-fiction series that cover topics such as science, nature, travel, history, and so on. For instance, there are contents like Engineering the Future, History by the Numbers, Secrets of the Universe, David Attenborough’s Light on Earth, and more.

The hoopla digital mobile app is available to download for free by any cardholders of participating libraries on their Android or iOS devices. The service offers round-the-clock access to hundreds and thousands of eBooks, audiobooks, comics, movies, music albums, and television episodes, making it a one-stop window for all your digital entertainment needs.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.