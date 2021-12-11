OnePlus Pad rumored to launch in first half of 2022

OnePlus has emerged as the newest company to be working on a tablet device for launch sometime soon. Tentatively named OnePlus Pad, the tablet will likely launch during Q1, 2022, 91Mobiles reported. There has already been a clutch of Chinese companies such as Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and such that have all been working on tablet devices that have either launched or are going to launch soon.

Unfortunately, there is next to nothing that we know of the upcoming OnePlus Pad tablet at the moment. That said, given that OnePlus’ parent company Oppo too has a tablet program of its own, chances are that the same would be rebranded and sold as the OnePlus Pad device. The said Oppo tablet is speculated to come with a 120 Hz AMOLED display and is powered by a 7000 mAh battery. The tablet is slated to have the Snapdragon 870 chipset at its core, coupled to 6 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Further, while OnePlus may have more than one tablet devices to offer, chances are that it might have just one tablet up for sale in India at a later date. However, it’s not immediately known when or if at all the tablet will be launched in international markets, including the US. In fact, tipster Mukul Sharma is claiming the OnePlus Pad won’t be accompanying the OnePlus 10 which is being actively rumored to launch in January 2022 in China. There is also speculation the OnePlus 10 will first see an international launch before it makes its Chinese debut.

The company though seems to have separate plans with its tablet offering. Nonetheless, given the solid reputation that the company has built over the years as a flagship killer, it still will be interesting to see how its tablet fare against the competition, including segment leader, the Apple iPad.