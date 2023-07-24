2600 Magazine Defies DRM: Launches Own Digital Distribution

The iconic hacker publication 2600 is an American seasonal publication on a variety of technical subjects including hacking, Internet protocols and services, telephone switching systems, etc. The magazine is available in both physical and digital formats. It started its digital distribution using the Kindle’s Newsstand service.

In response, 2600 as launched its digital distribution system in response to Amazon’s decision to close its Newsstand service. The quarterly zine, which has been in circulation since 1984, faced a potential loss of a significant portion of its income due to this closure.

However, demonstrating the resilience and resourcefulness characteristic of the hacker community, 2600 has now made it possible for readers to subscribe to DRM-free digital versions of the magazine in PDF or EPUB formats directly from its official website.

The PDF version offers an experience identical to the physical magazine, while the EPUB format provides flexibility for different reading devices. The move is seen as an achievement for 2600, but it also highlights the vulnerability of many publications that rely on one large company like Amazon for digital distribution.

