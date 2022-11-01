Amazon Music is now offering free Podcasts for Prime Members

Amazon Music is in the process of redesigning their app and have a number of new features available for Prime Members. This includes access to a full catalog of music available in shuffle mode, the most top podcasts available ad-free, and features that make it easier to find new music and shows. No longer do you have to pay for Amazon Music, to get most benefits.

Prime members will now be able to stream more music than ever before. We’ve expanded the Amazon Music catalog for Prime members to include more than 100 million songs—up from 2 million—entirely ad-free. Prime members can explore music and podcasts based on their likes; shuffle play any artist, album, or playlist in the catalog; and stream a collection of All-Access playlists tailored to personalized listening preferences on demand and available to download for offline listening.

Prime members can listen to the most ad-free top podcasts available on-demand, including shows from CNN, NPR, ESPN, and The New York Times; the Wondery catalog of premium podcasts, like Dr. Death, SmartLess, and Even the Rich; and new Amazon Exclusive shows. In addition to the most ad-free top podcasts available, listeners will begin to see a new look for the Amazon Music app, including the new Podcast Previews feature, which provides short soundbites from podcast episodes, helping people sample the content as they browse the selection. Podcast Previews delivers curated clips designed to introduce new listeners to podcasts, and make it easier for existing podcast fans to find their next favorite show.

