Ashley Flowers hosts several top-rated podcasts, including Crime Junkie, Crime Junkie AF, The Deck, The Deck Investigates, and So Supernatural. Rumour has it that her second novel, “The Missing Half,” is set for release on May 6, 2025, and is already gaining pre-release popularity. This is not surprising, given the success of her first novel, which quickly rose to the top of the New York Best Sellers List. Crime enthusiasts have eagerly anticipated this success, having listened to her tell crime stories and advocate for victims for years. Her storytelling and authenticity have made her podcast a favourite among crime aficionados worldwide.

Her debut novel, “Only Good People Here,” follows journalist Margot as she is haunted by memories of a childhood friend’s murder. A new missing person’s case nearby triggers memories and guilt about an unresolved case from her childhood, making it hard for her to trust anyone as timelines, memories, and people intersect, unravelling a mystery filled with small-town secrets. This unconventional crime story keeps readers guessing and is a compelling read that is hard to put down.

The Missing Half” is a novel about two strangers who come together to find their sisters who coincidentally (or is it?) disappeared within two years of each other. The bond they form and the secrets they reveal during their investigation are as complex as their spiralling lives. They set out to find “the missing half ” of their lives with nothing left to lose.

Fans of Crime Junkie might be concerned that Flowers could shift her focus more towards writing if her next book is also a huge success. Pre-orders indicate this might be the case. You can pre-order the book on Amazon, including a Kindle Edition. It will not be released until spring, but it still makes an ideal gift for crime drama-loving bibliophiles on your list.

While you wait for the Missing Half to arrive, why not read one of this top-rated crime books:

Fascinated by Serial Killers?

“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer” is the book for you. Written by American author Michelle McNamara, it follows the investigation of the Golden State Killer and was published posthumously on February 27, 2018, just two months before an official arrest was made in the case.

Many people have always been fascinated by the minds of serial killers as they struggle to understand how knowledgeable individuals can lack empathy. Some even wonder if something in our brains reduces the transmission of hormones to make room for higher intelligence. Perhaps someday in the future, research will be able to prove this theory. For now, we must rely on the perspectives of the killers themselves. “Mindhunter” is a book that delves into this topic. In the 1970s, the FBI’s behavioural unit interviewed several serial killers to gain insight into their behaviour, which became the basis for classifying serial killers. Don’t forget to take a break and unwind with a soothing cup of tea while diving into crime stories. They can be genuinely bone-chilling, so taking a moment for yourself is essential. If you don’t want to read the book, you can always find these two serial killer novels on television. MindHunters is a Netflix hit, while I’ll be Gone in the Dark plays on HBO. “Be Rude, Be Weird and Stay Alive,” so you can follow me for more true crime book recommendations.