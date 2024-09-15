Many people have always been fascinated by the minds of serial killers as they struggle to understand how knowledgeable individuals can lack empathy. Some even wonder if something in our brains reduces the transmission of hormones to make room for higher intelligence. Perhaps someday in the future, research will be able to prove this theory. For now, we must rely on the perspectives of the killers themselves. “Mindhunter” is a book that delves into this topic. In the 1970s, the FBI’s behavioural unit interviewed several serial killers to gain insight into their behaviour, which became the basis for classifying serial killers.

Don’t forget to take a break and unwind with a soothing cup of tea while diving into crime stories. They can be genuinely bone-chilling, so taking a moment for yourself is essential. If you don’t want to read the book, you can always find these two serial killer novels on television.  MindHunters is a Netflix hit, while I’ll be Gone in the Dark plays on HBO.

“Be Rude, Be Weird and Stay Alive,” so you can follow me for more true crime book recommendations.