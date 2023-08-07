Blockchain and Publishing: A Combination That Requires Widespread Adaptation

Blockchain technology has been commonly used in different industries for its immutable potency. By immutable potency, it means after entering the data into the block, there’s no way it can be changed or altered. Thanks to such an incredible mechanism, users can stay assured of good data integrity and unauthorized changes.

Blockchain has been extensively known for its role in the crypto world. However, it seems like the advanced database mechanism has been useful in the publishing industry too. Earlier, we covered its association with true e-book ownership, and now it seems to be a safer and more efficient way for managing/tracking e-book distribution (while providing other benefits).

Blockchains are ideal for preventing unauthorized distribution and book breaches through their blockchain record. With timestamps/person stamps integrated into these book titles, authors can mark their ownership and preserve any infringement that is relatively common in the publishing world.

Another benefit of blockchain in e-books is that it cuts down the need for third-party publishers. This means both the authors and readers can have peer-to-peer connections, contributing to both ease and control. Additionally, the direct connection could boost their earning and ensure higher pay, which isn’t the case in the case of intermediaries.

Blockchain also simplifies e-book lending without any author rights violation, ensuring an overall transparent system. It ensures diversity and makes things more seamless for the readers.

Yes, the technological awareness is required to understand its specifics and promote its growth. Fortunately, things are happening. Professionals understand the significance of blockchain technology and the need to learn its technicalities. Could it be more evident and common in the future? Probably, yes. That’s what’s expected.