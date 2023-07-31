Bookhound: A Platform That Offers Paperback Bundles for Readers

If you are a book enthusiast who can’t seem to get enough reads during vacations, then Bookhound is just for you. The new online service allows you to choose a genre that you are interested in, and depending on which, you are sent four paperbacks that are worth reading at a reasonable cost. The platform launches new bundles every month/season to offer you the best reads.

As for this month, Bookhound is offering a July Bestselling Feel Good Fiction Bundle which features some of the best romance books in the industry. It consists of Hook, Line and Sinker by Tessa Bailey, which is the #1 New York Times and USA Today Bestseller. The book is a sequel to It Happened One Summer, a rom-com where an ex-player falls in love with his best friend while finding another man for her. The book has received exceptional responses/reviews from readers worldwide, and it’s a must-read if you are exclusively into romantic genres.

Besides Hook, Line and Sinker, the bundle consists of Welcome to Rosie Hopkins’ Sweetshop of Dreams by Jenny Colgan, Taking a Chance on Love by Erin Green and Three Weddings and a Proposal by Sheila O’Flanagan.

While here we are mentioning the romantic genre, Bookhound isn’t limited to the same. The platform also offers a reading of other genres like thrillers, history, travel, home/garden and children’s books. In fact, they also offer a bundle of puzzles if you or your little one are interested in the same.

All in all, if you are planning to spend a weekend, vacation or personal time reading classics, you can give Bookhound a try. Their 5-star rated books in hand-picked bundles have definitely got you covered. You can discover more of them and their new arrivals at https://bookhound.com/.