Clarkesworld pauses submissions due to AI stories

Clarkesworld is one of the most prolific science fiction magazines and recently paused submissions from authors due to an onslaught of AI-generated content. Editor Neil Clarke noted that the magazine was forced to ban a skyrocketing number of authors because they had submitted stories generated using automated tools. In February alone, Clarke says Clarkesworld had received 700 submissions written by humans and 500 machine-generated stories.

Clarke believes the spammy submissions come from people looking to make a quick buck who found Clarkesworld and other publications through “side hustle” influencers and websites. One website, for example, is loaded with SEO bait articles and keywords around marketing, writing, and business and promises to help readers make money quickly. A report on the site lists nearly two dozen literary magazines and websites — including Clarkesworld and Asimov’s, and more prominent outlets like the BBC — with pay rates and submission details. The article encourages readers to use AI tools to help them and includes affiliate marketing links to Jasper, an AI writing software.

Clarkesworld, considered one of the top sci-fi and fantasy literary publications, has won several Hugo Awards. It regularly bans a few people from submitting works each month, primarily for alleged plagiarism.



