ElevenLabs’ new Projects Feature Offers Enhanced Audiobook Creation Options

ElevenLabs has launched a new tool named Projects which is designed to transform content in written form such as books or scripts into audiobooks and podcasts, the website TestingCatalog reported. It is a comprehensive new feature having almost all that anyone would need to convert texts into audio files. It can decipher content in various formats such as ePUB, TXT, PDF, and HTML. This apart, it can also read content from the URL itself.

Among the other features that Projects come with include a text editor where users will be able to format the texts if needed. Further, users also have the option to assign specific blocks of text to different voices or regenerate certain phrases. There is also the option to lock those sections that have been completed which will let users have better control over the entire project.

Then there also is the VoiceSwitcher feature that lets users switch between AI voices even if they are midway through listening to an audiobook, something that allows for greater levels of personalization. First introduced in 2023, the VoiceSwitcher feature was developed in partnership with Storytel. While it initially supported the English language, it was later expanded to include the Polish language in November 2023. Further, VoiceSwitcher is touted to support the Swedish and Danish languages as well by early 2025.

Apart from Storytel, ElevenLabs has established a partnership with HarperCollins and is counted among the leaders when it comes to AI voice technology. With AI-generated synthetic voices, audiobook production has become more cost and time efficient. Advancement in AI and related technology has ensured the artificial voice is able to adapt the tone and emotional delivery aspects so that the audiobooks thus created have a very natural feel to it.