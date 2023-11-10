Hodder To Publish Stephen King’s You Like It Darker

Hodder & Stoughton, a British publishing house, is soon to publish Stephen King’s short stories “You Like It Darker” in May 2024. The deal for British Commonwealth rights was inked by Nick Sayers at Hodder & Stoughton and Liz Darhansoff at Darhansoff & Verrill. The former will publish the collection in hardback, audiobook, and e-book, and in trade paperback for New Zealand and Australia on 21st May 2024. Simultaneously, Scribner will publish in the US.

“You Like It Darker” is a magnificent new collection of twelve stories focused on the darker part of life. These stories about fate, mortality, luck, and the folds in reality are as rich as his novels, making them a huge pleasure to read.

The publisher made a statement:

“The collection of 12 thrilling stories, many of which have never been published before, will be the cornerstone of a landmark year for Stephen King, as 2024 marks the 50th anniversary of Carrie (Hodder), his first published novel. Half a century later, he continues to entice readers with his dazzling versatility and storytelling prowess, turning his hand to a range of genres and enjoying both critical and commercial success.”

Hodder added:

“King’s ability to surprise, amaze, and bring us both terror and solace remains unsurpassed. Each of these stories holds its own thrills, joys, and mysteries; each feels iconic. You like it darker? You got it.”

Philippa Pride, King’s UK editor, said:

“You Like It Darker is a powerful collection of deeply satisfying long stories and short tales with unexpected twists. We at Hodder are so excited to champion this book by the ultimate storyteller, who has long been a master of the short fiction form. The book’s publication will play a key part in a major anniversary year for Stephen King. There is a story here for every reader, which will continue to resonate long after they have finished the book – from the terrifying sound of a squeaky wheel on a double stroller to the heartwarming feeling of a puppy protecting her master. Nobody does it better.”

King is the author of more than 70 books and his recent work includes Holly, Fairy Tale and If It Bleeds.