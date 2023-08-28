How Many Books Are Published Every Year?

Books are known for expanding our imagination and creating a vision in our lives. It promotes understanding in individuals, as when we read books, we get to walk in someone else’s shoes. It also invites us to experience the extravagant world drafted by the author.

While books are our favorite, did you know every year, millions of books are published for readers? As per Wordsrated’s statistics, about 4 million new books are released yearly. Here are more details:

As per Wordsrated, it’s estimated that about 500,000 to 1 million books are published by traditional book publishers, while about 1.7 million titles are self-published.

The number of self-published titles can be more. That’s because there are many publishers who don’t use trackable ISBNs, and hence, their books aren’t included.

The publishers that are dominating the publishing market are Penguin Random House, Hachette, HarperCollins, Macmillan, and Scholastic.

Penguin Random House leads the chart with 85,000 titles published yearly for the readers, followed by HarperCollins with 10,000 new title publications.

The next three in the line are Hachette Book Group with 2,100 titles, Simon & Schuster with 2000 titles, and Scholastic with 750 newly published titles annually.

As for the countries that lead book publishing, China dominates the list with the highest number of books for a given year (2013) at 444,000 new titles and re-editions.

The second in the list is the US, with 304,912 new titles and re-editions in the same year. The UK, on the other hand, ranks third with 186,000 titles in 2020.

Japan and Indonesia ranked fourth and fifth, with 186,000 titles (2017) in Japan and 139,078 published titles (2020) in Indonesia, respectively.

The US had the largest number of lifetime ISBN registrations at 39,876,731. The next on the list is the UK, with 7,900,000 ISBN lifetime registrations. Meanwhile, Germany ranks third, with lifetime ISBN registrations of 5,564,800.

As for 2020 ISBN registration, the US again tops the list with a total of 3,931,270 ISBN registrations, followed by the Republic of Korea at 329,582 registrations and Germany at 284,000.

Coming to the popular category of published books annually, non-fiction books dominate the charts with 3.52 million titles. It makes up about 88% of the yearly published titles.

Fiction books, on the other hand, make up about 11% of the annually published titles with 440,000 releases.

Poetry books make up only 1% of the yearly published titles, with 40,000 new releases.

About 12.25 million e-books have been published on Kindle, according to 2022 data. This is nearly double the 2019 data, which stood at 6.75 million.

As for audiobooks, about 74,000 titles were published in the US in 2021, which is 4.23% more than the data for 2022 (71,000).

This was a quick brief on the number of books published annually. You can read more at Wordsrated.