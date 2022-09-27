How to Market Your Bookstore Using Instagram

No one ever said starting a business would be easy, but if your bookstore isn’t getting the foot traffic you expected, it may be time to turn to social media. Instagram is an excellent platform for businesses to show off and connect with potential customers. And with the book Instagram community thriving, there’s never been a better time for bookstores to grow their social media presence. Looking for tips to market your business online? Check out how you can get your bookstore seen by Instagram users.

1. Increase Your Following

People tend to trust those with a significant following rather than small accounts. Your ability to attract new followers depends on how many you already have. A page with many views also has a bigger audience, meaning users outside your circle may see it on their feeds. It enhances the likelihood of gaining new supporters.

As you can see, Instagram views significantly affect how your bookstore account develops. Although there are several ways to get more views, you can always buy Instagram views from various websites if you want a jump start.

2. Keep Your Brand Identity Consistent

Your bookstore’s Instagram page is only another way to further your brand. You should maintain consistency across all platforms, especially regarding the tone and personality established by your store. Buyers are also driven to brands with values, so establish what your bookstore stands for and stick to it.

You run a serious risk of misleading your clients if the tone of your Instagram profile differs from that of your website or Facebook page. As a result, how you connect with customers on Instagram and the style of your post captions must reflect how it feels to visit your bookstore.

3. Repost Your Customers’ Content

Instagram is still primarily a platform for sharing experiences. Instagram’s ability to allow bookstores to advertise more authentically without inundating followers with messages that scream “Buy Now!” is a big part of its appeal.

This is precisely why user-generated material, like consumer images, is so valuable to companies. Customers’ images are powerful marketing tools that demonstrate that people like your store. Repost (with credit), and current and potential customers alike will love the engagement.

4. Enlist the Help of Influencers to Increase your Reach

Simply put, influencer marketing involves entering into a financial arrangement with another Instagram account with a sizable, loyal following. You of course want the influencer’s audience to be your target audience. Influencers are identical to advertisements, and finding the appropriate influencer can be an excellent method to increase your following and sell more goods.

There are two routes bookstores can take: teaming up with book influencers or local figures. There are sure to be local book lovers following book content creators. And even if a local figure isn’t a reading enthusiast, they can still recommend people pop into your shop.

5. Connect with Book Lovers

While bookworms have a reputation for being anti-social, many book lovers are on Instagram precisely to make connections with people in the community. If you’re isolating yourself as a business rather than engaging with readers on the platform, you’re missing out.

Visit the profiles of your desired followers and select the appropriate subscribers. Like and follow their posts. Some users will be interested in knowing who shared and liked their posts. They will follow you if your store’s profile is genuinely intriguing. This is an excellent and genuine way to connect with others and grow your following.

Get More Readers in the Door

With more people spending even more time online, this is where sellers need to go to advertise their bookstores. Follow these tips to ensure your bookstore makes the impact you’re looking for.