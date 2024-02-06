IOP Publishing to Create Purpose-Led Publishing (PLP)

Image credit: The Bookseller

As reported by The Bookseller, IOP Publishing has joined forces with AIP Publishing and the American Physical Society to create Purpose-Led Publishing (PLP), a new coalition “with a promise to always put purpose above profit”.

IOP Publishing provides publications, including journals, websites, magazines and books, through which scientific research is distributed worldwide. Similarly, AIP Publishing is a reliable platform for research journals, conference proceedings, and essential information for physical scientists worldwide. And, the American Physical Society is a not-for-profit membership organization of professionals in physics.

The three publishers are not-for-profit organisations, with all the funds made from publishing going back into the research ecosystem. Their collective contributions support the physical science community globally through a range of initiatives, including educational training and mentorship programmes and awards and grants geared toward making science more accessible.

Members promise to invest 100% of their funds back into science, only publish content that genuinely adds to scientific knowledge and ensure their terms are reasonable. They say they will also put research integrity ahead of profit and admit errors and set them right.

They go on to say they will never relinquish their not-for-profit status or have shareholders for whom they put profit above purpose.

Antonia Seymour, chief executive at IOP Publishing, said: “We are so important to the research ecosystem — everything we do is for public and scientific good. Purpose-Led Publishing is about our dedication to science, and to the scientific community. We’re proudly declaring that science is our only shareholder.”