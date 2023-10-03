Master Dark Fiction With Wattpad’s Into the Dark Toolkit

As the eerie Halloween season looms around, Wattpad emphasizes dark fiction that sends spine-tingling vibes to readers. Exclusively for Wattpad creators, the Into the Dark toolkit helps creative writers craft stories around horror fiction. The toolkit includes many useful resources, tips, and reading recommendations to inspire writers’ upcoming dark tales.

Some of the recommended reads are:

Willow Hills by Dani Brull

Lord of the Night by KJ Lissaut

Paper Dolls by Sonia John

The Demon King of Lust by Lux Raven

You can find more here.

Genres of Darkness for Wattpad Creators

Werewolf: Craft or read uninhibited, emotional stories focusing on the supernatural worlds of werewolves and shapeshifters.

Paranormal: Find psychics, shapeshifters, reapers, and characters with special powers.

Dark romance: From enemies-to-lovers romance to forced marriage and infidelity, dark romance stories let you explore the unconventional realm of intimacy using extraordinary settings, like mafia families and biker gangs.

Para-fantasy: Combining half paranormal and half fantasy, para-fantasy stories explore the immersive and chilling world of zombies, ghosts, aliens, and other mythical creatures.

Speculative fiction: Experience the world of excitement, danger, and wonder with genres like science fiction, LitRPG, Fantasy, and more. Think monsters, dystopian worlds, virtual RPGs, and more with speculative fiction.

Dark fantasy and horror literature are other genres in the ‘Into the Dark’ toolkit by Wattpad.

Wattpad, a free online platform for users to read and publish original stories, keeps releasing useful tools and resources from time to time. Using these resources, Wattpad creators and readers can tap into the true potential of their creativity. Recently, the platform released Wattpad Publishing Scheduler to empower authors.