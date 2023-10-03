Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Scribe discounted in Canada before Big Deal Day

The Amazon Prime Day sales event might be just around the corner in Canada, but the fun seems to have started early. Several Kindle devices are already available at discounted rates. For instance, the Kindle Paperwhite is currently priced at $120, down from its usual rate of $160.

The base Kindle Scribe with 16 GB of storage is selling for $335 which otherwise sells for $430. The 32 GB Kindle Scribe model which is priced at $430 is currently being sold for $375. The top Kindle Scribe model with 64 gigs of native storage which is priced at $510 is currently being sold for $400.

If you’ve been considering a new e-reader, the Kindle Paperwhite is always a safe choice. It features a 6.8-inch 300 PPI display that provides an excellent reading experience. With enhanced backlight support, you can rest assured of optimal readability in almost any lighting conditions. It’s also waterproof, allowing you to take it to the poolside or the beach without worrying about damage. The impressive 10 weeks of battery life is another significant advantage of this device. Moreover, the vast Amazon ecosystem supporting the Kindle ensures you have access to almost unlimited reading material at your disposal.

Things get even more interesting with the Kindle Scribe, boasting a 10.2-inch 300 PPI display, making it the largest Kindle currently available. With such an expansive e-paper display, the Scribe is ideal for reading a variety of e-book formats, including PDFs. The included pen allows you to make notes, annotate, or draw directly on the display. The Kindle Scribe has received several updates in recent times, further enhancing its appeal compared to its competitors.

Both the Kindle Paperwhite and the Scribe can be regarded as Amazon’s finest offerings in the e-reader and e-note space. If you’ve been contemplating the purchase of either, now might be the opportune moment to make your choice. Or you might also opt to wait for the actual Prime Day sales event to commence.