RBmedia Acquires Berrett-Koehler Audiobook Publishing Business

Today, RBMEDIA has announced the acquisition of Berrett-Koehler’s audiobook publishing business, which includes its catalogue of previously published titles, as well as a multi-year agreement to become the exclusive audio publisher for Berrett-Koehler’s new titles beginning in 2024. Berrett-Koehler’s catalogue of hundreds of business, social justice, and personal development titles includes international bestsellers and business classics, such as Leadership and Self-Deception by the Arbinger Institute, Eat That Frog! by Brian Tracy, and The Body is Not an Apology by Sonya Renee Taylor. These new titles will be available on Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google, Audiobooks.com, and wherever digital audiobooks are sold.

“We are excited to partner with RBmedia to serve and expand the audience for our authors’ works,” said Lesley Iura, VP of Editorial for Berrett-Koehler Publishers. “As an industry leader and partner with other top business publishers, they deeply understand our markets. We believe that leveraging RBmedia’s unique abilities in spoken audio will help amplify the voices of our authors and the impact of their ideas. This unique collaboration will ensure an even wider range of our content will be accessible and further our mission of connecting people and ideas to create a world that works for all.”

“Berrett-Koehler’s existing audiobook catalogue and their ongoing publishing occupy a unique space at the nexus of business and personal/professional development,” said Troy Juliar, Chief Content Officer for RBmedia. “They have built a valuable catalogue and partnered with a broad list of talented authors devoted to socially responsible career paths and values-based leadership. Berrett-Koehler was a natural fit with our commitment to the category, and we look forward to growing the audio audience for Berrett-Koehler’s content and their authors.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

