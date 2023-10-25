The price for Apple News+ is increasing to $12.99

Apple has announced they are increasing the price of News+ in the United States from $9.99 per month to $12.99 per month; prices in all other supported countries are also growing. The price will change during the next billing cycle if you are on a month-to-month plan. If you paid for a one-year subscription, the price will go up once the one-year expires. Prices have been increasing for all news and media platforms; Spotify will charge more, Netflix and even YouTube premium.

The Apple News+ monthly fee gets you access to more than 200 popular magazines that cover a wide range of categories, including health, style and beauty, lifestyle, sports, finance and business, cars, entertainment, food, hobbies, home and garden, kids and parenting, news and politics, outdoors, science and tech, and travel. Both past and current issues from several magazines are included. In March 2018, Apple purchased Texture, the service that Apple News+ evolved from.

Several digital-only subscription offerings are included, such as theSkimm, The Highlight by Vox, New York Magazine’s sites Vulture, The Cut and Grub Street, and Extra Crunch from TechCrunch. Apple maintains a website with a complete list of what’s included with Apple News+.

There is a second aspect of Apple News+, which is the daily news. There are several free stories that you can read, but most of the major publications have a paywall, which can only be viewed with a subscription.

