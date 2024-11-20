Webtoon is running a contest with 1 million in prizes

WEBTOON has just announced “Webcomic Legends,” a new contest launching in 2025 that will seek out the next wave of visionary webcomic creators — with over USD 1 million in prizes. The contest will highlight emerging talent on WEBTOON’s CANVAS platform, rewarding 40 outstanding webcomics across multiple genres with cash prizes and the opportunity to join the WEBTOON Originals program.

Launching in March 2025, creators worldwide can submit to “Webcomic Legends” on WEBTOON’s English language CANVAS platform. Future legends can submit stories across four genre categories: Most Epic (Action/Fantasy), Most Feels (Romance/Drama), Most Laughs (Comedy/Slice of Life), and Most Gripping (Horror/Thriller/Mystery/Supernatural). Entries will be evaluated by scoring from expert judges, including WEBTOON’s in-house editorial team, select WEBTOON Originals creators, and audience appeal and engagement.

The “Webcomic Legends” prize breakdown includes:

Grand Prize Winner (1): a total of $150,000

a total of $150,000 Genre Winners (3): a total of $100,000 each

a total of $100,000 each Genre Finalists (12): a total of $35,000 each

a total of $35,000 each Genre Runner-Ups (24): a total of $5,500 each

In addition to the cash prizes, all 40 winners will have the chance to pitch their title to join the WEBTOON Originals lineup, where they can develop their series as an ongoing story with the support of the WEBTOON editorial team.

