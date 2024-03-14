Why Print Books Have Blank Pages

You must have noticed blank pages in both paperback and hardcover books. But have wondered what is the purpose of these blank pages? On top of that, why don’t ebooks have blank pages like that?

Well, blank pages in print books can be intentional, for example, for allowing authors to sign or for readers to make notes.

Intentional empty pages

In hardcover books, the first page is usually blank and is called a flysheet or endpaper. One half, the endpaper, is glued to the cover, and the other, the flysheet, is meant for protecting the book and the title page.

An intentional blank page behind the title page. It can also happen for other pages before the story’s start. It’s not unusual to find the copyright page, dedications, or author’s notes all appearing on right-hand pages, with left-facing pages left blank. This practice with front matter is usually about achieving aesthetics and balance before a readers dive into the story.

Depending on the genre, blank pages may be within the actual content for notetaking. Some may include “Notes” at the top of the page. At the end of a book, a page may list other titles by the author. However, like front matter, back matter may appear on right-facing pages. So, the left-facing page is kept blank.

Lastly, a blank page between chapters ensures that a new chapter begins on a right-facing page.

The printing process may be responsible.

Empty pages at the end of the book may be due to the printing process. When a book is printed, pages are laid out in formats of four, eight, sixteen, or thirty-two pages on large paper sheet sizes.

After printing, these sheets are folded before binding and then trimmed to create individual pages. The number of signatures required depends on the total number of pages. To address this issue, a printer may use half signatures for the book’s last pages.

If you are using print-on-demand for self-publishing, most digital presses use 4-page signatures. Then, it’s a simple equation of dividing the number of actual pages in the book by four and rounding up to a whole number. All extra pages in this printing process appear at the end of a book.

Why don’t eBooks have blank pages?

Most e-readers, phone and tablet reading apps show only one page at a time when reading. So, it can be disconcerting for readers navigate to a completely blank page. That’s why ebooks don’t have blank pages.

But, it’s a good idea to insert a page break at the end of chapters. In this way, the next chapter starts on a new page. When you self-publish ebooks on Amazon KDP or other similar platforms, the conversion process may remove empty pages. But for retaining these pages, you could add a line on the page saying, “This page is intentionally blank.” In this case, a page will remain because it contains some text.