New Onyx Boox Poke 5 with Carta 1300 E Ink display launched

Onyx Boox has announced the launch of its new Poke 5 portable e-reader device which happens to be the upgraded version of the Poke 5S the company has on offer.

One of the biggest changes with the new Poke 5 is the incorporation of the latest E Ink Carta 1300 display this time. More specifically, it is a flat microcrystal etched tempered glass screen cover using E Ink Carta 1300 display that the Poke 5 comes with which replaces the non-flat glass cover using Carta 1100 E Ink screen that the Poke 5S had to offer.

Most of everything else remains the same. So, you have the same 6-inch display but with 300PPI resolution compared to the 212 PPI resolution of the Poke 5S. There are 64-level warm and cold color temperature DC front light with independent controls for brightness and color temperature. The display offers a screen-to-body ratio of 72 percent.

Making up the core of the e-reader is a Qualcomm quad-core processor coupled with 2 gigs of memory and 32 gigs of storage. You also have the option to add up to another 1 TB via external memory cards. Power comes from a 1500 mAh battery which the company said will last more than a month with 2 hours of reading time every day.

Wireless connectivity options of the new Poke 5 include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. External dimensions remain exactly the same, that is 148 x 108 x 6.8mm. The new Poke 5 however is slightly heavier at 160 grams compared to 155 grams for the Poke 5S. It runs Android 11 and supports the installation of third-party apps.

The new Poke 5 is currently available from JingDong where it is priced 1029 Yuan, which comes to around 143 USD.