Writers, Did You Check Wattpad 2023 Watty Awards

The 2023 Watty Awards has just launched with exciting prizes!

Wattpad, a leading self-publishing platform, organizes this global writing competition annually, inviting aspiring and well-known storytellers worldwide.

Marking its 14th anniversary, the 2023 Watty Awards will be the biggest to date, with a flagship prize of over $50,000 and 10 adaptation opportunities for film, television, and publishing from Wattpad WEBTOON Studios. Exciting, no?

What’s new this year?

This year, the event is accepting both complete and ongoing stories. Besides, there are two new awards, including:

The Fans’ Choice Awards: Readers will vote for their favorite new story in the list shortlisted by Wattpad’s content experts. Best Ongoing Story: For ongoing stories with at least 20K words. Wattpad recently launched a Publishing Scheduler tool for writers to schedule when new chapters of their stories are published.

This Year’s Prizes

The Watty Awards is one of the world’s largest and most diverse events that accept submissions in nine languages across 11 book genres, from sci-fi and romance to horror and paranormal genres. Grand Prize winners will be selected from each language, each receiving USD 5,000.

One winner will receive a book deal from the Wattpad WEBTOON Book Group, and nine winners will get adaptation deals with Wattpad WEBTOON Studios.

Previous Winners

Since 2009, the Watty Awards have helped many aspiring authors become popular and successful. Watty Award-winning author Ariana Godoy has become a global sensation. Her Wattpad hit A Traves de Mi Ventana (Through My Window) garnered more than 370M reads online. The book has been adapted into a hit film series from Wattpad WEBTOON Studios and Netflix. Print versions of Godoy’s Wattpad webnovels have sold millions of copies worldwide.

Other stellar alumni of the Watty Awards include Beth Reekles for Kissing Booth, Taran Matharu for The Summoner, and Claudia Tan for Perfect Addiction. And you could be the next!

Submission deadline: 11:59 pm EST on August 8, 2023

Date of winners’ announcement: December 1, 2023

For more information, visit www.wattpad.com/wattys.