Why Are Japanese Mangas More Popular than American Comics?

With a global market size of USD 12.13 billion (as of 2022), Japanese mangas have indeed become an essential part of comic connoisseurs’ life. The industry is likely to grow at a CAGR of 17.4 between the timeframe of 2023 to 2030. Amidst the rise of the manga genre, one of the common questions that often arise in a person’s mind is what’s with the popularity of manga and why American comics are (comparatively) not receiving the same response from the readers.

Diversity

One of the most prominent reasons behind manga/anime’s popularity worldwide is its diversity in genres. If you check out manga comics for reading, you can search for any genre/topic, and the chances are, you will find a good read. Whether it’s romance, thriller, fantasy, sci-fi, historical, or even LGBTQ, there are mangas related to literally everything.

On the other hand, American comics are majorly focused on fictional superhero storylines. The industry leaders are trying to spread their roots and explore other domains, and if you see, there are more varieties now in the American comic book genres. But does it match the variety of mangas? Well, not yet!

Mangas for Everyone

The best thing about mangas is that it has something for every reader. Whether you are a kid, a teen or an adult, a male or a female, you will likely find the reads that fit your interests. Meanwhile, the American comic book industry that’s more into superheroes and fictional characters seems to be more for boys/men.

It doesn’t mean female readers aren’t interested in American comic books. Of course, the comic choice entirely depends on what the person wants to read and has nothing to do with gender. Yet there have been allegations as to how comic books are still made by men, for men and about men. Amidst such claims, mangas have the edge with their classification into Shonen and Seinen (for the male audience) and Josei and Shojo (for the female audience).

Huge Content

If we compare the contents or chapters in the mangas, the quantity surpasses those in American comics. The latter is usually 32 pages long (on average), whereas the mangas have several chapters and volumes, each ranging between 180 to 220 pages. The cost could be a little high for mangas, but the vast content is worth the price.

Experiments Right

While many people may disagree, writers aren’t afraid of experimenting when it comes to mangas. Manga writers are more welcoming to bold, refreshing and modern characters. On the other hand, American comic books seem more inclined toward their comfort zone. They know their audience and create comics accordingly. Does this mean they don’t experiment at all? Not really. It’s just that the industry needs to understand their game exactly, just as the manga genre did.

What do you like more: Mangas or American comics, and why? Do you agree that the new manga and webtoon imprints are thriving in the comic world?

