New Manga and Webtoon Imprints to Thrive the Comic World

Manga and webtoons are some of the most trending genres for digital comics worldwide. However, their popularity in the US has been remarkably high. This could be justified by the statistics, which indicate about 160 percent growth in manga sales in the US in 2021. As for webtoons, according to a 2021 Forbes article, the company has 14 million active users in the US (out of 72 million worldwide), generating a revenue of $100M monthly. With such demands, publishers have been launching more new titles in the coming time.

PRH’s Inklore and Webtoon Unscrolled’s Popularity

Penguin Random House, a well-known American publisher who is recognised for its exclusive imprints, announced Inklore last week. It’s likely to feature “the best in the manga, manhwa, manhua, webcomics, and graphic novels” (original and licensed) for the users. Apparently, the platform aims to revive the childhood of the readers so they can feel “like a kid under the covers with a flashlight again, trying to squeeze in one more chapter before sleep”. Inklore will launch in the spring of the upcoming year, 2024.

Just like that, Webtoon’s new platform Webtoon Unscrolled became a new buzz among comic connoisseurs. The platform that got launched last year has sold 200,000 copies of its bestsellers already. This includes True Beauty, Tower of God and Cursed Princess Club.

TokyoPop, DC Comics, and More

As for manga, TokyoPop, another incredible platform that has been publishing best-in-class books (in prints/digital formats) since 1997, is likely to regain its pace with its LoveLove imprints. These are sets of romantic titles with stories to amuse all communities and genders. The LoveLove titles will be released in October and November, with initial launches for books like The Black Cat & The Vampire Vol. 1, Sating the Wolf, Lullaby Of The Dawn Vol. 1, and many more.

Additionally, industry leaders like DC Comics understand the worth of mangas and webtoons. That’s why the company recently announced their partnership with Kodansha, a Japanese publishing company renowned for its manga magazines. The amalgamation is likely to introduce manga into DC comic characters like Superman, Batman and the Joker. Similarly, for webtoons, DC has partnered with popular titles like Wayne Family Adventures, Vixen: NYC and Red Hood.

With their simple storyline and fresh characters, it looks like the manga and webtoons are about to take the comic industry by storm. It will be interesting to see what else adds up to this spectacular genre as more collaborations keep on occurring.

