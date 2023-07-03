Remarkable has moved all of their writing tools in one menu

Remarkable has simplified its UI for the writing experience by consolidating all the options for each writing tool in one menu. Users can effortlessly switch between tools, stroke thicknesses, or export colours without navigating through multiple menus. This enhancement is part of the new firmware update 3.5, which came out today. They have also added new functionality for improved copy, paste, and scroll bars.

Different strokes, one menu

Remarkable has simplified the writing experience by consolidating all the options for each writing tool in one menu. Users can effortlessly switch between tools, stroke thicknesses, or export colours without navigating through multiple menus. The new writing tools menu offers a seamless and efficient way to customize note-taking preferences.

Improved copy and paste

Typed text now retains its original formatting (including titles, subheadings, and formatting such as bold or italic) when copied and pasted between notebooks — and when pasting content from a website, a document, or a different application into the Remarkable desktop app. This update ensures a consistent and convenient experience using typed text, improving your workflow across devices.

Convenient Scroll bars for efficient navigation

To facilitate working with lengthy documents, Remarkable has introduced scroll bars that enable users to navigate through their content, making it easy to find specific sections or information. Whether using a finger or the Marker, users can smoothly move the scroll bars to browse their notes swiftly.

Light sleep

With the reintroduction of Light Sleep, users can now keep their notes visible on the display while preserving battery life. Once Light sleep is enabled in the Security settings, the paper tablet will automatically lock itself after 20 minutes but continue to display the current page. To wake the device, press the power button. After two hours of inactivity, the paper tablet will automatically enter sleep mode, and notes will no longer be displayed on the screen.