Internet Archive takes action against ebook piracy

In a recent development, the Internet Archive (IA) has taken a proactive step to protect copyrighted materials by sending a DMCA notice to GitHub, urging the removal of a tool known as “DeGouRou,” Torrent Freak reported. This software allows IA patrons to remove digital rights management (DRM) from books borrowed from the IA library, potentially infringing upon the copyrights held by publishers and authors. This move comes at a time when the IA is already embroiled in legal disputes with prominent book publishers, including Hachette, HarperCollins, John Wiley, and Penguin Random House.

Publishers have raised concerns about IA’s Open Library lending operation, equating it to outright copyright infringement. Earlier this year, a New York Federal court concluded that the library was indeed liable for copyright infringement. The core of this issue lies in IA’s mission to preserve the history of the internet for future generations and its support for free and open internet. Over the past 25 years, IA has archived over 800 billion pages and offers a vast collection of digital media, including scanned and digitized books.

The organization claims to have implemented technical restrictions to prevent unauthorized copying. Additionally, IA functions as a library, enabling patrons to borrow books. However, IA’s self-scanning service differs from the licensing agreements that traditional libraries enter into. Not all publishers are satisfied with this approach, and IA’s legal troubles escalated when it lifted its “one-digital-copy-per-patron” policy at the beginning of the pandemic.

Interestingly, IA has taken the initiative to issue the takedown notice without explicit authorization from the copyright owners. This departure from the norm reflects IA’s commitment to preventing the unauthorized downloading of copyright-protected books. Given the copyright liabilities the organization faces, it is understandable that IA is taking measures to avoid further legal entanglements.

GitHub, meanwhile has promptly complied with the takedown request and removed all repositories associated with the DeGouRou tool. Nevertheless, despite GitHub’s action, the tool has surfaced in another location. Initially shared in a Reddit thread five months ago, the link to DeGouRou’s GitHub page has been taken down. It subsequently migrated to Replit, but a DMCA notice prompted its removal from there as well. As of now, DeGouRou has found refuge in GitLab, although its presence there may be temporary.

IA is presently working on finalizing a consent judgment with the publishers involved to determine the damages it owes in the ongoing legal battle. This resolution also leaves room for potential appeals.

As the landscape of digital copyright continues to evolve, organizations like the Internet Archive must navigate a complex balance between preserving cultural heritage and respecting the rights of copyright holders. The actions taken by IA and GitHub exemplify the ongoing efforts to address these challenges and find common ground that ensures access to knowledge while upholding intellectual property rights.