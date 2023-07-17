Eurolan introduces GGtag, the e-paper badge with RFID that can be programmed via sound

In a breakthrough innovation, Eurolan, a networking equipment company, has unveiled GGtag, an electronic alternative to the traditional plastic identification badges and RFID-based access cards commonly worn by office workers, Hacker.io reported. Going beyond the limitations of conventional badges, GGtag combines the functions of both identification and access into a reprogrammable e-paper badge integrated with programmable RFID technology. What sets GGtag apart is its ease of programming through a web app and, surprisingly, sound!

At the core of GGtag is a 3.52-inch e-paper display driven by an RP2040 microcontroller, delivering crisp visuals. Another microcontroller, the Microchip ATtiny85, takes on the role of emulating RFID tags through avrfid firmware. The badge can be powered by a single coin cell battery or connected via USB. This unique combination of features makes GGtag an ideal solution for shared workspaces or as a reusable conference badge.

The programming process for GGtag offers two convenient methods. The first is the straightforward USB connection. However, an innovative alternative leverages a PDM microphone for audio-based programming. GGtag utilizes a library called ggwave, employing an FSK-based protocol to transmit data through sound. With transmission speeds of up to 16 bytes per second and error correction codes, this method enables simultaneous programming of multiple GGtags, streamlining the process.

To unleash the full potential of GGtag, a user-friendly web-based interface is provided, allowing individuals to design their e-paper badges with customizable text, icons, and images. Once the design is complete, it can be utilized to program GGtag using either the USB or audio-based method. The audio programming functionality is compatible with almost any mobile device capable of playing the encoded sound stream. For USB/serial programming, web browsers supporting the Web Serial API, such as Chrome on desktop and Android, are required.

Eurolan has made the GGtag design files openly available in a GitHub repository. These files include the schematic in PDF format, PCB files as gerbers, and several demo badges. While documentation is currently limited to an outline, comprehensive resources are anticipated to be added soon.

To bring GGtag to a wider audience, Eurolan has initiated a Crowd Supply campaign, currently in the preliminary stage. Interested individuals can visit the campaign’s page and join the mailing list to receive updates on when the campaign goes live, providing an opportunity to be among the first to acquire this cutting-edge electronic badge.

Eurolan’s GGtag represents a significant leap forward in office identification and access systems, offering a versatile, programmable, and user-friendly solution. With its integration of e-paper display, RFID technology, and innovative programming methods, GGtag is poised to revolutionize the way individuals interact with identification badges in the workplace and at conferences.