5 Manga Titles That’s Likely to Give You the Summer Feels

Summer is here, and you certainly wouldn’t want to miss out on a classic manga read, would you? The genre has been booming lately for its fresh stories, diverse characters and, most importantly, varieties. So, you can expect it to add that extra fun to your regular summer plan.

Besides the new comedy Pokemon manga next month, are five titles that are a must-read for an extraordinary summer feel:

Dancing Colors

Dancing Colors is worth watching for those who can’t seem to get enough of dance. The story revolves around Kou Hayami, an isolated yet prominent dancer of Club Grand Blue. For his blotched past, Kou Hayami keeps him at a distance from his colleagues, however, he’s extremely passionate about dance and aims to surpass his dead father. The manga takes a quick turn when another dancer named Nagisa enters the club. While the two start on hateful terms, it eventually becomes Nagisa’s aim to surpass Kou after he notices his passion for dance.

See You Later, Mermaid

For something to read in the romance-fantasy genre, See you later, Mermaid is definitely worth giving a try this summer. The story is focused on two characters named Kazushi Kimijima and Tatsumi Higaki, who meet near a seaside town with their own tales. As Kazushi Kimijima invites Tatsumi for a drink after he helped him to rescue a sandy-eye situation, he learns a lot about him. Read the manga as Tatsumi unravels his secrets, fears and more.

Ryugu Town is at the Bottom of the Sea

Although it must be clear by the manga title itself, Ryugu Town at the Bottom of the Sea is about a town named Ryugu which is situated deep down the marine ocean. There’s no gigantic difference between Ryugu and any other regular town, except that the latter is located under the sea.

The manga features Madora and Sumire as the leads, who are regular middle school girls. Both of them lead the same life as any middle-schooler, “swapping love stories and hanging out in shopping malls” unless Sumire one day highlights how their regular life may someday implode. Worth reading for its mysterious storyline.

Enoshima Waikiki Cafe

Enoshima Waikiki Cafe is a manga with a storyline of Chef Yori and his Cafe Waikiki. Despite all these efforts, it seems like Yori’s cafe lacks customers. And why so? Well, he doesn’t know. His cooking doesn’t seem to be that bad, and neither does he seem to be in the wrong location. Then what’s with silence? To find out, read through this incredible manga, and we are sure you will love it.

Kaijuu No Kodomo

Kaijuu no Kodomo, or Children of the Sea, is a manga focused on Ruka Azumi, whose father works at the aquarium. To prevent herself from spending the summers with her alcoholic mother after being out of the handball team, she winds up at her father’s aquarium only to make a new friend Umi. Umi is apparently raised by dugongs and is kept in the aquarium for research purposes. As you read through the manga, you will find Ruka, Umi and Sora (Umi’s brother) exploring the ocean and an unusual festival of the sea.

If you haven’t read any of these mangas, it’s time to explore them for a fun, adventurous and happening summer.