New Comedy Pokemon Manga Next Month

August issue of Shogakukan’s Ciao magazine revealed the release of a new spin-off comedy manga. It will be launched by Rikka Kise, a newbie in the Pokemon publishing world. The new manga titled Pocket Monster ~Yorimichi Volteccers!!~ will appear in the magazine’s next issue on August 3, 2023.

While not much has been revealed about Kise’s new Pokemon manga, it’s believed to be revolved around the Rising Volt Tacklers and their escapades, with a comedic twist.

The current Pokemon manga – Pokemon: Liko’s Treasure – in the Ciao’s magazine has reached its conclusion. The manga, which started its journey with the magazine on May 2nd, was also part of the Pokemon Horizons: The Series anime universe.

The upcoming spin-off manga features familiar characters from the original series and put them into comedic situations. So, expect loads of slapstick comedy, outrageous gags, mischievous pranks, and much more on every page you turn.

About Pokemon Horizons: The Series

Pokémon Horizons: The Series, known in Japan as Pocket Monsters: Liko and Roy’s Departure, premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo on April 14, 2023. This series is based on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and features new characters named Liko and Roy. Besides them, the series also features the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza and a new Pikachu character titled as Captain Pikachu. The anime continues to air into the unpredictable future.

And the new comedy spin-off Pokemon will explore more stories in the anime and Pokemon world. Its goal is to draw fans’ interest away from Ash Ketchum and tickle their funny bone.