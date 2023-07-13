Love for Kindle: Baby Boomers vs. Millennials

We imagine parents and grandparents reclining on a cozy couch, cradling their favorite book in their hands, engrossed in its pages. But it seems we need to repaint the picture.

According to an article published in Wall Street Journal (WSJ), baby boomers love Kindle more than millennials do. I totally agree with Perri Ormont Blumberg, the author of the article. I have noticed that my parents and grandparents are more into technology than I and people of my age are. They look so curious to learn how to use gadgets.

My father is a bookworm and has his own personal library in the house. A few years earlier, around in 2015, he asked me about Kindle – what it is and if he could use the e-reader. So, I gifted him Kindle Paperwhite on his 66th birthday, which he is still using profoundly. After seeing my father using the Kindle device, a couple of his friends have also bought the device.

Surprisingly, Kindle’s popularity among baby boomers is not new. A 2011 Affinity’s American Magazine Study revealed that Baby Boomers were the primary users of e-readers. Baby boomers are 19 percent more likely to buy Nook or Kindle than millennials. WHY? According to the WSJ article, baby boomers like the unique no-glare lighting system, which replicates the traditional reading experience. They can control the font, brightness, and other aspects while reading ebooks.

Now, why don’t millennials love Kindle?

Not only millennials but Gen Z also prefers printed books over ebooks. According to a 2019 Nielsen report, ‘digital native’ generations like the physicality of a printed book. They like being able to hold books, feel the texture of pages, and even smell them. Younger readers find printed books as a tool for a digital detox.

Another explanation involves a sense of nostalgia and connection to childhood. The musty scent of papers and the sound of pages turning to bring in mind pictures of cozy nooks and quiet afternoons spent reading books. I absolutely relate to these explanations. I love touching and smelling books. I love my collection of printed books. They are like my companions, which take me into an imaginary world when I read them. I am not a luddite, but I believe e-readers can’t replace these feelings.

A book is a dream you hold in your hands. – Neil Gaiman