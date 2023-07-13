Viz Media Has a Lot to Offer This August: Read It All Here

Viz Media is likely to release several mangas for readers this August. These mangas will be available for several territories and regions, including India. The mangas that are likely to make their debut includes Akane-banashi Vol 1, Heart Gear Vol 1, along with anime tie-ins like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Vol. 17, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Vol. 11, and more. Readers are also likely to access art books like The Art of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaoba the Anime.

All the content will be available for the readers on the Viz Media and Shonen Jump app. As for the paperback, it will be easily accessible on Amazon or Flipkart after its first volume release. American entertainment company Viz Media that’s exclusively focused on manga publishing and anime, TV, and film distribution/licensing, releases the best manga content for their readers. They are known for their bestsellers like One Piece, Hunter x Hunter, Death Note, Naruto, and many more.

Mountain of Mangas

On August 1, readers are likely to meet Boruto, the son of Naruto, and plunge into his ninja adventures. Akane-banashi Vol 1, a manga focused on Akane, who takes on Rakugo to avenge her father, will release on August 8. In the second week of August, that is, by August 15, manga readers are likely to access Heart Gear, Vol. 1, which features a postapocalyptic story of an android and a girl who explores the world to find a mythical utopia to save/protect their loved ones. For Zombie lovers, Viz Media has Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Vol. 11, that’s also likely to release on August 15.

Now for other releases, readers are likely to access a mountain of mangas like Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, Vol. 26, World Trigger, Vol. 25, Yona of the Dawn, Vol. 39, and My Special One, Vol. 3 on August 1. Then there is Komi Can’t Communicate, Vol. 26, Pokémon: Sword & Shield, Vol. 7, and Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle, Vol. 21, on August 8. As for August 15, there are Children of the Whales, Vol. 22, Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 20, Mission: Yozakura Family, Vol. 6, and The Way of the Househusband, Vol. 10.

By the August end (August 22), Viz Media will release art books like The Art of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the Anime featuring incredible designs and thrilling animations for manga lovers.

If you are into mangas/anime, August 2023 is definitely going to be your month! Which ones of the above are you waiting for the most? Comment the names below.

