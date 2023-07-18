New Bigme S6 Color+ e-note with Kaleido 3 display and faster 12fps refresh rate due out soon

A new Bigme color e-note device is in the making which the company said will be officially launched sometime soon. Named the Bigme S6 Color+, the e-note device will feature the latest Kaleido 3 display and will have 12 frames per second refresh rate. The display will be 7.8-inches. The company right now offers the S6 Color e-note which comes across as a decent offering but features the older Kaleido Plus display.

The latest S6 Color+ will have 300 PPI for black and white content and 150 PPI for colour. It supports 16 scales of grayscale and 4096 colours. With 30 percent better colour saturation compared to its predecessor, the Kaleido Plus, you have a markedly improved display that is more vivid and rich in colours than before with the Kaleido 3 display tech. Further, there is also the E Ink ComfortGaze tech at work which ensures the minimum of harmful blue light entering your eyes.

Another highlight of the Bigme S6 Color+ is going to be the automatic afterimage elimination algorithm that the e-note device will come with. Bigme said the algorithm has been perfected and fine-tuned so that it now allows for a faster and more effective refresh rate with the least of remnants from past displays showing up.

Underneath the hood is a octa-core 2.3 GHz processor, 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. However, if this is not enough storage, it has an SD card, capable of an additional 1TB. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi along with 4G connectivity, but only has network support in China. Dual speakers and mic are available. Then there also are a 5 MP front and 8 MP rear camera setup as well. The device runs Android 11 and has Google Play. It is powered by a 3000 mAh battery.

You can order the Bigme S6 Color+ from the Good e-Reader Store for $479.99.