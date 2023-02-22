The Bigme S6 color – A brilliant e-note stuck with the Kaleido Plus display: A review

The Bigme S6 comes across as a refreshing new option in the world of color e-readers. As it is, the color e-reader segment is suddenly buzzing with excitement what with the advent of the promising new E Ink Gallery 3 display or the Kaleido 3 and Kaleido Plus that we have had for a while now. Things suddenly have become a lot more colorful which makes for a nice contrast to the monochrome e-readers we have had all this while.

The Bigme S6 however does not feature the latest E Ink Gallery 3 display that is capable of showing more than 50k colors. Rather, the S6 comes with the Kaleido Plus which too is a generation older than the more recent and more colorful Kaleido 2. So how do things stand with the Bigme S6 or does the use of an older display tech compromise its prospect as a truly meaningful e-reader device? Let’s find out.

Bigme S6 design

The Bigme S6 impresses with its build quality right away. Crafted out of aluminum, it has that rock solid kind of feel to it and you will really like to hold and operate the device. Also, there is none of the usual design features that are common with most E Ink tablets out there. Rather, the S6 comes with a new design that makes it unique not only among the e-notes currently available but also among everything else that Bigme has to offer.

What sets it apart is the lack of the thicker left spine which has become the most common feature of almost all e-notes. Instead, the S6 has rather thin bezels on the sides while having a thicker forehead and chin. That’s fine for an e-note of the size of the S6 but the left spine is quite handy when holding an e-note sized 10-inch or more. There is the Bigme branding in big bold font on the chin while at the top center lies the capsule sized cut-out accommodating the front cam.

Flip over and the rear is clean and uncluttered, with just the single lens camera and the LED flash at the top or the usual product info at the bottom breaking the flow. The sides sport a deeper shade of gray which again make for a nice contrast with the color scheme prevalent on the rest of the body.

The Power button with an integrated fingerprint sensor sits at the top right while the SIM card/ microSD card slot is at the top left. In between and more towards the right lies the stereo speaker. On the right edge and towards the top lies the magnetic charging slot for the accompanying stylus pen. On the left is a four-pin copper contact for attaching peripherals while the bottom comes with a USB-C port and a quartet of microphones.

Bigme S5 specifications

Under the hood lies a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor that is coupled to 6 gigs of memory and 128 GB of native storage. Power comes from a 3000 mAh battery which should be enough to keep things moving for several weeks at a time. There is a 5 MP front and 8 MP rear camera system. It runs Android 11

On the top lies a 7.8-inch Kaleido Plus display with a glass layer at the top that sits flush with the bezels. The display has a resolution of 1872 x 1404 pixels in the black-and-white mode which translates to a pixel density of 300 PPI. However, the same drops down to 100 PPI when showing color content, something that can make the images look washed out and grainy. This can be considered the biggest bane of color E Ink displays so far, with the Gallery 3 display doing markedly better in that it has the same 300 PPI resolution in both color and black and white mode. The front-lit display otherwise comes with 36 levels of brightness control features.

Connectivity options with the S6 include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, besides being capable of connecting to 4G LTE networks as well. The microSD card reader will let you add more storage when needed. The stylus that the e-note comes bundled with offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Bigme S6 User Interface

All of it is familiar stuff here as all of Bigme devices come with the same UI. That includes the left panel that offers shortcuts to Meeting records, Notes, Offline books, Local storage, Cloud, Scan documents, Office, Menu Program. On the top, you have icons for Settings, Global handwriting, and such. Nothing has changed here as anyone who has used a Bigme device before will feel at home with the S6 right away.

Bigme S6 Pen

It is the latest generation pen from Bigme that accompanies all of the new-gen Bigme devices. More specifically, it happens to be the standard issue with all Bigme devices post the InkNote. The biggest change here is the two-pin charging connecter on the side for charging the pen, something that used to be done previously via a micro USB port hidden beneath a cap on the top of the pen.

However, the latest Pen does not require a charge for it to be used for writing or drawing. Rather, the charge is for dispensing other functionalities such as using the Bluetooth-enabled buttons for turning pages wirelessly, dictations, or the laser pointer at the top of the pen which can be used to point at something. This can be a useful feature when say, in a group meeting or during presentations and you need to highlight some aspect for others to see. Other than that, the laser pointer is of not much use, save for being a fun thing to tinker around with.

Also, a nice thing with the Pen, or for that matter, the S6 e-note as a whole is that the device supports other pens as well while the Bigme Pen can be used with other e-note devices. That’s really cool. The pen tip is also the same as found on almost any other pen being used.

Note taking

This is where the pen can wield its magic on you. It is not the best, but it definitely comes close. There is next to no lag times at all which is something that Bigme has been good at consistently. You get to choose from five customizable pens that you can select from the options shown on the left. Among the pen types on offer include Pen, Pencil, Brush, Ballpoint pen, and Highlighter. You can also set the line width along with a host of color options to choose from. The left palette also includes the Eraser.

On the top, you have options like Hide the palette, Undo, Redo, Shapes, Crop, Photo, and so on. Among these, the Shapes feature is really nice as this allows you to easily draw a lot of predetermined shapes like rectangles, squares, circles, and such easily. Similarly, Photos too comes across as a nice option as this will let you select a photo from the local storage that you can then use in whichever way you like, which can be like drawing or writing on it, cropping it, and so on. The same applies to the Template option where you have access to pre-defined templates that you can put to use.

Clicking on More at the top right will lead to more options, which include Rotation, Refresh, Insert Page, Delete Page, Export File, Transfer Text, Encryption, Enable Swipe Rename, Share, and Sync. Among these most of which are self-descriptive and should not need any further elaboration, I’d like to describe the Transfer Text feature which specifically refers to text conversion.

On the whole, there is some amount of friction available that offers a feel that is quite close to what it is while writing on paper. Using a good screen protector can make things even better. It is not the best in class but is still right up there.

PDF

This is where you can reap the benefits of a color display. The PDF files look really nice, something that applies to the color images as well. The pen performs well and together with the global handwriting feature, you can jot down notes, or scribble anywhere on the display. However, you might feel let down by the page turn times, which can be quite slow in HD mode. Now, this is also where you are going to be reminded it is an e-note device after all, and going by the very nature of E Ink displays, things can’t be expected to be lightning quick.

Selecting a different mode can mitigate the problem to some extent at least. For instance, the Normal mode can offer a better feel as it offers a nice balance between speed and color. So, you have faster page turn times as there is no page turn animations as such but that can come at the cost of color. Then there is the Extreme mode which is the fastest it can be when it comes to page turn times but mages tend to be garbled at times as the page takes time to refresh itself and can’t cope with the page-turning speed.

In short, the Extreme mode is best suited for watching videos. The Normal mode, in turn, offers a balanced viewing experience as the colors are better and you also get the pinch-to-zoom feature as well. You can also make the most of the accompanying pen such as taking notes and such using the palette on the left.

There are a few options also available that can enhance the way the display performs in different modes but those are for advanced users while ordinary users will be better off changing the different modes to suit their requirements.

Reading e-books

The e-book reading experience is pretty decent. While much of that depends on the particular e-book reading app you use, you will have everything that you have gotten used to while reading e-books. That includes the option to change font sizes, the actual font, line spacing, brightness settings along with everything else. You can refer to the dictionary by long-pressing on a particular word while also making notes, sharing the same, and so on. The contrast between the background and the black overlying text is one of the best seen on many an E Ink device in recent times. On the whole, you will love reading on the Bigme S6.

Reading comics

Here again, you will love the fact that the S6 comes in color. Graphic novels and comics will be able to make the most of the 4096 colors that the Kaleido Plus display supports. You get to see the characters and other objects in vibrant colors. No wonder, you will feel more connected with comics or other color content when viewed on a color-enabled device such as the S6. Mention must also be made of the Panel view setting which you can select from the menu option that you get when double tapping on the display. This leads to a markedly better viewing experience.

Content

One nice aspect of the Bigme S6 is that you will never feel cramped when it comes to getting things to read or listen to. Perhaps the best thing here is that it comes with Play Store pre-installed, and you can just log in using your Google email and password. Just change to either Normal or Extreme mode and you should be fine with the default Play Store experience, making the most of the carousels, the animations, or promotional videos where it shows and such.

There aren’t likely to be any compatibility issues either given all the hardware features the S6 comes with. Be it the front or rear facing cameras, cellular connectivity, processing power, integrated accelerometer for detecting device orientations, speakers, and everything else, it’s quite unlikely you will ever come across a suitable app that won’t work on the S6.

Conclusion

There is a lot going for the Bigme S6. It is brilliantly put together which, coupled with the choice of materials used imparts it a premium feel. From the hardware point of view, it has got all that you will want out of a decent e-note device. Be its performance, storage, connectivity, battery, speakers, and everything else, the S6 is stacked to the brim.

However, the only grouse here is the display which strangely is Kaleido Plus and not the latest Gallery 3. It might make one feel the S6 is slightly miss-timed given how manufacturers as well as buyers are expecting the latest and much more capable Gallery 3 color display. Those who have been stuck with a monochrome e-paper display may find the S6 appealing. Unfortunately, that can’t be said of the price, which at $530 is definitely on the higher side, more so when spending some more will fetch them the more advanced Gallery 3 enabled device.

Bigme S6 Color $529.99 4.45 Industrial Design 4.0/5







Resolution 4.5/5







Vibrancy 4.5/5







Reading 4.5/5







Battery Life 4.8/5







Pros Color E-Paper Display

Google Play

Magazines and books look great

Powerful Hardware

Two Cameras Cons Expensive

Using 2nd Generation Kaleido

Primarily sold online Buy Now