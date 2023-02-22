Amazon vans now have a fun message on them accompanying the Prime and smile logo

A number of Amazon vans were observed in downtown Seattle bearing a variety of messages such as “Warning: Contents may cause happiness” and “That thing you wanted? It’s right. In. Here,” GeekWire reported. While the Amazon and Prime smile logos remain visible on the vehicles, they are now smaller than in previous versions. An Amazon representative informed GeekWire that the marketing campaign commenced on February 1st and that more vans and slogans would be visible across the United States in the upcoming months.

The representative also mentioned that, at present, the advertising campaign would be limited to vans and would not appear on the packaging or other platforms. The previous branding on Amazon vans, including the company’s new electric Rivian vans, had the Prime and smile logo displayed prominently on the sides of the vehicles. Amazon had a 17.34 percent stake in Rivian as of December 30th and introduced the Rivian vans to the market in July of last year.

In the past, the branding on Amazon vans, including the new electric Rivian vans, showcased a considerably bigger Prime and smile logo on the vehicle’s sides. Larger trucks, such as 18-wheelers, frequently display a catchphrase on the back that says, “There’s more to Prime. A truckload more.”

As Amazon seeks to expedite delivery with its push for one-day shipping, the company’s shipping costs have increased significantly in recent years. According to Amazon’s Q4 earnings report, the company has made same-day delivery “even faster” in major U.S. metropolitan areas like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Phoenix, Sacramento, and Portland, Ore. However, the company is also facing higher transportation and fuel expenses. In Q4, the company spent $24.7 billion on shipping, which marks a 4 percent increase from the previous year.

