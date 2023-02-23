Amazon releases new Kindle Update

It has been over six months since Amazon last issued a firmware update for modern Kindle e-readers. The company has not issued patch notes on their website, so there precious little information on what the update fixes or introduces new features. The only thing we have to go on is when you install the 15.1.1 update, it says “Performance improvements, bug fixes, and other general enhancements”. This is Amazon speak for, we issued an update, go and install.

The update applies to the 8th generation Kindles all the way to the latest 11th generation devices. Basically it goes as far back as the Kindle Oasis. We won’t really don’t know the minucha of what the update really does, but for people who have jailbroken their Kindles, this update messes it up and the Kindle will no longer work.

The 15.1.1 update is being pushed out to the Kindle while it is in sleep mode or standby mode. It will automatically install and prompt the user to reboot the Kindle to finish upgrading. You can also go the settings menu and see if it there is an update available too.

