New Eyemoo NXT Epaper S1 tablet aims to supersede E Ink with better eye protection

If you thought it is only E Ink display technology that causes the least strain on your eyes then the new Eyemoo NXT Epaper S1 tablet might force you to rethink your options. At least, Eyemoo Tech would like us to believe it to be so. The company said its NXT Epaper S1 tablet is based on RLCD screen technology which it claimed will allow for superior levels of eye protection while also covering several of the shortcomings of traditional E Ink displays.

Elaborating further, the company said the use of a full reflective screen display ensures the NXT Epaper S1 tablet emits the least amount of harmful blue light. It comes with a front light feature too and is the only reflective LCD tablet currently available to be so equipped. The front light ensures you have the most pleasing reading experience even in dimly lit conditions as well. This way, the tablet won’t cause eye fatigue even if viewed for long durations.

Another inherent positive of the RLCD display tech is its high refresh rate compared to E Ink displays. At 60 Hz, the refresh rate is high enough to allow for smooth video playback as well as decent levels of gaming experience. This is quite unlike E Ink displays which are best for static displays but stutters heavily when showing fast moving images such as during video playback or while gaming. As such, while devices such as e-readers or e-notes can be great for viewing static images, things are far from ideal when watching videos or while gaming.

Yet another positive of the Reflective LCD display is its ability to show things in full color. something that is quite lacking with e-paper displays. While recent advances such as the advent of the Kaleido 3 or the latest Gallery 3 color e-paper displays has made things a lot more colorful than ever before, it still is way off what RLCD is capable of.

Coming to the rest of the specifications, the tablet comes powered by an octa-core processor that works in tandem with 6 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of storage. Keeping the lights on is a 6000 mAh battery. The tablet runs Android 12 though it is not known if there is going to be an option to download Android 13 later on.

“We are excited to introduce the Eyemoo NXT Epaper S1 to the market, and we believe it will be a game-changer for anyone who values their vision and wants a nice office tablet,” said a spokesperson for Eyemoo. “With its advanced display technology and natural reading experience, we are confident that the Eyemoo NXT Epaper S1 will be a popular choice among users looking for a versatile tablet that also prioritizes their vision protection.”

As for its price, the Eyemoo NXT Epaper S1 starts at $499. The tablet is going to be available via Kickstarter from March 2023.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.