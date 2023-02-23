Kindle Paperwhite Kids now selling for a discount, Woot selling refurbed Kindle for dirt cheap

Amazon is providing a nice discount on the Kindle Paperwhite Kids edition with prices starting at $105, CNet reported. That should be a good reason to invest in the e-reader if you have been looking for one for your kids. That said, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids edition is almost identical to the regular Kindle Paperwhite, which means you can have one for yourself too if you so want.

The e-reader comes with the same 6.8-inch E Ink display having 300 PPI resolution. There is the integrated warm light that ensures you have the ideal reading experience even in dimly lit rooms. It is waterproof too, having IP68 certification against water ingress. The 8 gigs of onboard storage will let you store around a thousand e-books with ease. The battery is rated to last 10 weeks on a single charge.

As with any kid-specific device that Kindle offers, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids edition too comes bundled with a year’s subscription to Amazon Plus Kids for free. Further, a nice thing about the Kindle Paperwhite Kids edition is that the e-reader is also accompanied by a colorful cover free of charge. Apart from this, you also opt for the essentials bundle as well which will let you have the Kindle Paperwhite, its cover, a screen protector, and a power adapter for an all-inclusive price of $118. All of the purchases are going to be covered by a two-year worry-free guarantee.

Apart from this, Woot too is offering heavy discounts on a range of refurbished Kindle e-readers and Amazon Fire tablets. For instance, there is the 7th gen refurbished Fire 7 tablet that is selling for just $15 while the 7th gen Fire HD 10 can be yours for $25 only. The more recent 9th gen Fire HD 10 tablet is selling for $50.

Similarly, a 2015 edition Kindle Paperwhite is available for as low as just $20 2018 edition of the Kindle Paperwhite with a waterproof build is selling for $40.

Then there is the 2016 Kindle Oasis currently selling for $80.

The more recent 9th gen Kindle Oasis can be yours for $100. That may be slightly more to pay for a refurbished device, but it can be worth it.