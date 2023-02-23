Amazon is going to release a new Fire 10 Tablet

Amazon is putting the finishing touches on two new Fire 10 tablets. They should be released sometime in the next month. Amazon filed an FCC application through one of its shell companies, the same one that filed for the Fire 10 Tablets that came out in 2020. They will likely have the base model and the Fire 10 Plus, their premium offering.

The FCC documents keep the most basic hardware specs private, such as resolution, memory, storage or what type of processor it employs. However, it supports WiFi 5, and Bluetooth LE has a microSD card reader and headphone jack and uses a USB-C port to charge and transfer data. I would not expect any big jumps in performance, as Amazon tends to do incremental updates.

The Fire 10 tends to be Amazon’s most powerful tablet. They have the best processor and most giant screens to consume content from Prime Video, Audible, Kindle Books and apps from the Amazon App Store. The 2023 model should at least have a screen capable of watching 1080p videos and should have 4GB of RAM and max out at 64GB of storage. The big draw about buying an Amazon tablet is not the powerful specs but because you can buy one for 140 dollars.



